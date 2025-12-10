Kim Ji-mee, a leading figure during the rise of Korean cinema in the 1960s and ’70s, died Wednesday at the age of 85.

Local industry reports said Kim’s health had declined in recent weeks following complications related to shingles. According to the Korean Film Council and the Korea Actors Association, they have begun making funeral arrangements in coordination with her family and the film community.

Kim made her screen debut in 1957 and appeared in a wide range of productions in the decades that followed, including the critically acclaimed films “Ticket” (1986) and “Weeds” (1973), which earned her best acting honors at the 23rd and 10th Baeksang Arts Awards, respectively.

She remained active until 1990, ultimately accumulating more than 700 screen credits over the course of her career.