Veteran actress Kim Ji-mi, one of the most prolific stars in the country's film history, has died in the United States, film industry sources said Wednesday. She was 85.

Born in 1940 in Daedeok, South Chungcheong Province, Kim made her screen debut in director Kim Ki-young's 1957 film "Twilight Train."

She went on to build a remarkable career spanning more than four decades, appearing in about 700 films from the 1950s through the 1990s.

The Federation of Korean Filmmakers said it will host a film industry funeral in her honor. (Yonhap)