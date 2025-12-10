US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that if the Supreme Court rules against his tariff policy, it would pose the "biggest threat in history" to the United States' national security, as he reiterated his claim that his tariffs have enhanced America's security and economy.

The US Supreme Court has been deliberating on the legality of Trump's use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose across-the-board, country-specific tariffs on America's trading partners, including South Korea.

"The biggest threat in history to United States National Security would be a negative decision on Tariffs by the US Supreme Court," he wrote on Truth Social. "We would be financially defenseless."

Noting that Europe "is going to tariffs against China as they already do others," Trump said that the US would not be allowed to do what others already do should the court make a decision against his tariffs.

The president went on to highlight the merits of his tariff policy.

"Because of Tariffs, easily and quickly applied, our National Security has been greatly enhanced, and we have become the financially strongest Country, by far, anywhere in the World," he wrote in a separate post. "Only dark and sinister forces would want to see that end!!!"

Trump has been using tariffs to encourage foreign investment, increase state revenue and boost domestic manufacturing. (Yonhap)