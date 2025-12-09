SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurophet (Co-CEOs Jake Junkil Been and Donghyeon Kim), an artificial intelligence (AI) solution company for brain disorders diagnosis and treatment, announced on 9th that it participated in a symposium held on the 28th of last month (local time). The event was hosted by the Southeast Asian Consortium on Neurocognition, Neuroimaging and Biomarker Research (SEACURE) at Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore.

At the symposium, Neurophet operated an exhibition booth and showcased its major AI-powered brain imaging analysis solutions, including Neurophet AQUA AD, a software that supports monitoring of Alzheimer's disease treatment prescription, therapeutic effect, and adverse effects.

During the event, Hyunkook Lim, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Neurophet and Director of the Catholic Brain Health Center at Yeouido St. Mary's Hospital, along with Nagaendran Kandiah, a leading dementia expert and professor at the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine, NTU, presented detailed use cases and clinical research outcomes involving Neurophet's AI-based brain imaging analysis solutions.

Hyunkook Lim, CMO of Neurophet, delivered a presentation titled "Neurophet a Game-Changer in Clinical Practice: Real-World Cases of Dementia Treatment Efficacy & Side Effect Management." He highlighted real-world cases from clinical settings in Korea using Neurophet AQUA AD and emphasized its clinical value in enhancing the safety of Alzheimer's disease treatment administration.

Professor Nagaendran Kandiah presented on the topic "Automatic Brain Segmentation in Cognitive Impairment: Validation of AI-based AQUA Software in the Southeast Asian BIOCIS Cohort." His detailed research finding demonstrated the clinical validity of Neurophet AQUA, a neurodegeneration imaging analysis software, in patients with mild cognitive impairment and dementia.

Jake Junkil Been, Co-CEO of Neurophet, stated, "By presenting the clinical value of Neurophet AQUA AD at this symposium, we further strengthened the evidence supporting its clinical utility," adding, "We plan to accelerate the expansion of Neurophet AQUA AD across healthcare institutions in the Southeast Asian region."

Meanwhile, the symposium concluded successfully with the participation of approximately 220 neurologists across six Southeast Asian countries, including Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.

About Neurophet

Neurophet specializes in developing solutions for diagnosis support, treatment guides, and treatment devices targeting brain disorders based on cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The company was founded in 2016 by Co-CEOs Jake Junkil Been and Donghyeon Kim, who developed the next-generation neuro-navigation system.

Major products include brain MRI analysis software "Neurophet AQUA", PET Image Quantitative Analysis Software "Neurophet SCALE PET", Brain imaging treatment planning software for electric and magnetic brain stimulation "Neurophet tES/TMS LAB", Alzheimer's Disease treatment prescription and monitoring software "Neurophet AQUA AD" for tracking treatment efficacy and side effects, and Multiple Sclerosis image analysis software "Neurophet AQUA MS".

Neurophet has set its top priority to helping patients suffering from brain disorders. Based on expertise in neuroscience, Neurophet will continue to challenge and grow to explore the human brain's health and pioneer solutions for brain diseases with AI technology.