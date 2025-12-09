First lady Kim Hea Kyung on Tuesday made kimchi with spouses of foreign ambassadors in South Korea to share her recipe for the traditional Korean dish and promote cultural exchanges.

Kim hosted the event at Hansik Space E:EUM, a Korean food culture center in downtown Seoul, where she learned traditional kimchi-making techniques from artisan Lee Ha-yeon with other spouses.

After preparing several varieties of kimchi, Kim joined the participants in enjoying kimchi, steamed pork and tofu, while engaging in conversation.

"Kimchi tastes different depending on how it is fermented," she said. "I hope that people from different cultures can deepen their relationships with one another."

The event was attended by spouses from 11 nations -- Japan, Britain, Canada, Thailand, India, Argentina, Malaysia, Australia, Mongolia, the Netherlands and Malaysia. (Yonhap)