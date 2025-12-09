Only two years ago, Kiwoom Heroes third baseman Song Sung-mun was considered a mediocre player at best, unable to hit for much power or average while being overshadowed by future major leaguers on his own team.

But with two outstanding seasons in a row, Song has emerged as one of the very best in the Korea Baseball Organization at any position. The latest validation of Song's surge in his late 20s can come Tuesday evening, when he is widely expected to win his first Golden Glove.

The annual award is given to the best overall player at each position. In 2024, Song finished a distant second to Kia Tigers superstar Kim Do-yeong, who'd won the regular-season MVP award that same season. But this year, with Kim out of the picture after an injury-plagued season, Song, after leading all third basemen in hits (181), batting average (.315), on-base percentage (.387), slugging percentage (.530), runs (103) and steals (25), could have his moment in the spotlight.

"I am really excited to be here because I've never won a Golden Glove before. If I win it, I will get to check one off my bucket list," Song told reporters in a pre-ceremony media scrum in Seoul. "I didn't come to last year's ceremony because I didn't think I would win it. This one feels different than other ceremonies I've attended."

In that 2023 season, Song was teammates with Lee Jung-hoo and Kim Hye-seong, who now play for the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers, respectively. Song may join them next year, as he has been posted for major league clubs.

His 30-day negotiating period closes at 5 p.m. Eastern time on Dec. 21.

"I have not heard much on that front," Song said, when asked about any posting-related updates. "I am just waiting for some good news just like everyone else."

When told his Golden Glove on Tuesday may be his last if he takes his talent across the Pacific, Song said he didn't want to get ahead of himself.

"I think it would be too arrogant of me to think that way," Song said. "Whether I get to reach the majors or stay put in the KBO, I will try to play the best baseball that I can."

Song insisted just playing in the big leagues isn't the end goal.

"If I get there, I will still have to prove myself and be recognized for what I can do," Song said. "That's my ultimate objective as a baseball player, and I am trying to get there." (Yonhap)