South Korea on Tuesday reported another highly pathogenic avian influenza infection at a duck farm in South Jeolla Province, marking the eighth such case at a poultry farm this season.

The latest case was detected in Yeongam, 380 kilometers south of Seoul, and marks the first from a duck farm this season, according to agricultural authorities.

Authorities issued a 24-hour standstill order on all duck farms, and related facilities and vehicles nationwide.

The government added it plans to conduct intensive inspections at all duck farms in the region.

It also advised farmers to avoid visiting migratory bird habitats and follow basic prevention procedures, including changing shoes before entering barns. (Yonhap)