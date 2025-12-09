BTS was awarded a Presidential Commendation at the 5th Korea Good Donation Awards for its “Love Myself” initiative, Monday, becoming the first Korean artist to receive the honor, according to Big Hit Music on Tuesday.

The awards ceremony, hosted by the Ministry of Interior and Safety, has been held since 2021 to recognize individuals and groups who have inspired society through acts of kindness and giving, with the goal of spreading a mature culture of philanthropy in South Korea.

In a statement, the K-pop group expressed gratitude for the recognition, saying that they felt “deeply honored” at the positive impact the “Love Myself” campaign had on society.

“Rather than viewing this award as something solely given to us, we believe it is a gesture of encouragement and support for everyone who has resonated with our message to love yourself and love others,” said BTS.

Dedicating the honor to their fans, Army, the boy band added that they will “continue striving to contribute to warm and healthy change.”

In 2017, BTS became the first K-pop act to partner with UNICEF Korea to launch the Love Myself campaign, which promotes self-love and works to end violence against children and youth. The campaign has since expanded to 155 countries and regions, providing both mental health support and violence prevention initiatives for children and adolescents worldwide.

According to Big Hit Music, the campaign has reached over 100 million individuals through mental health awareness programs and has become one of UNICEF’s most impactful private sector partnerships. BTS and their label, along with their global fans, have raised approximately 9.2 billion won ($6.25 million) — accounting for about 15 percent of UNICEF’s global child protection fund.

Meanwhile, BTS previously announced that they are preparing for a massive world tour set to launch in spring 2026, alongside the release of a new album.