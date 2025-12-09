The HD Hyundai 1 Percent Foundation held its 3rd HD Hyundai Honor Awards ceremony Tuesday, granting 350 million won ($238,000) to four citizens who have supported vulnerable communities in Korea.

The ceremony took place at the HD Hyundai Global R&D Center in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, attended by key executives, including HD Hyundai Honorary Chair Kwon Oh-gap and Chair and CEO Chung Ki-sun.

This year’s awards spanned four categories. The grand prize was presented to Chung Deok-hwan, who founded the Eden Rehabilitation Center — now the Eden Welfare Foundation — in 1983 and has devoted more than 40 years to advancing independence and social participation for people with disabilities.

The excellence award for organizations went to the Korea Childhood Leukemia Foundation and Raphael Clinic. The individual excellence award went to Father Kim Ha-jong, who through “Anna’s House” has long supported homeless individuals and at-risk youth.

Kwon noted, “Thanks to these dedicated heroes, our society has become warmer and more resilient. The HD Hyundai 1% Foundation will continue supporting their efforts to build a more compassionate society.”

Founded in 2011, the HD Hyundai 1% Foundation is Korea’s first major corporate foundation established through employees voluntarily donating 1 percent of their salaries.