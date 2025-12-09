A cultural installation meant to showcase Korean traditions in Saudi Arabia has drawn criticism after videos surfaced showing women dressed in costumes that observers say bear little resemblance to authentic hanbok.

The outfits were filmed at “Korea Village,” a Korean cultural experience zone inside Riyadh Season, the Saudi capital’s major global festival. The venue, which opened in October, promotes K-pop, K-food, fashion and traditional crafts, including hanbok and lacquerware.

Seo Kyoung-duk, a professor at Sungshin Women’s University, said Tuesday that Korean residents in Riyadh had alerted him to social media videos showing what they described as “bizarre” hanbok designs still being used at the site. “These costumes are far from traditional hanbok,” Seo said. “Covering an outfit with Taegeuk symbols does not make it Korean traditional dress.”

Photos shared by Seo show women wearing brightly colored garments adorned with multiple circular Taegeuk motifs and holding fans. Their clothing and makeup appear closer to the elaborate styles seen in Chinese period costumes than to Korean attire, prompting concerns about misrepresentation.

Seo said the project began with a positive intention — to highlight Korean culture in the Middle East — but argued that organizers should have consulted experts before finalizing the costumes. He also warned that such inaccuracies could fuel ongoing disputes over cultural origins. Chinese cultural advocates have repeatedly claimed that China's traditional hanfu was the predecessor to hanbok, a position strongly rejected by South Koreans.

“In the current climate, this only gives China more room to push its claims,” Seo said. “The organizers must replace the costumes immediately to prevent misunderstandings among local visitors and online audiences.”