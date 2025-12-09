Hyundai Mobis announced Tuesday that it will showcase 30 next-generation mobility technologies at next month’s CES 2026 trade show, underscoring its accelerating push to expand its foothold in the North American market.

Slated for Jan. 6 to 9, 2026, in Las Vegas, the company will operate a private booth for preselected global customers, shifting its focus from broad promotion to securing concrete orders in the region. Hyundai Mobis said it aims to make CES a “high-impact business venue” by hosting targeted, in-depth meetings with key purchasing and engineering executives.

Under the theme “Layer of Progress,” Hyundai Mobis will spotlight the convergence of its core technologies in electrification, chassis safety and electronic systems. The highlight is M.VICS 7.0, the latest version of its integrated cockpit platform, featuring a “holographic windshield display” that projects driving information across the entirety of the front glass, a vertically expanding 18.1-inch display and a redesigned console.

The holographic windshield display — which was announced a winner of the CES 2026 Innovation Award — is the world’s first to use holographic film to transform the windshield into an ultralarge display. Hyundai Mobis is co-developing the display system with major global automakers, targeting mass production in 2029.

Hyundai Mobis said its X-by-Wire integrated control solution is also likely to draw attention. The system replaces mechanical linkages with fully electronic steering and braking, managed by a single controller. A dual-redundancy safety design allows the braking system to step in automatically if a steering error occurs.

The company will showcase an augmented-reality heads-up display, low-power display technologies and a lineup of high-performance and entry-level electric vehicle drive systems.

Leveraging CES and other global exhibitions in North America and Europe, Hyundai Mobis plans to intensify its overseas sales push. It aims to raise revenue from global automakers to 40 percent of its key auto parts business by 2033.