Korean consumers are increasingly taking beauty routines into their own hands, trading salon visits for at-home treatments. That shift was especially visible during Olive Young’s winter “Ol-Young Sale” from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, where shopping patterns highlighted how far self-care has evolved, from simple sheet masks to full-fledged DIY beauty rituals.

Eyelash care stood out as the clearest signal of this change.

Searches for “lash perm” on Olive Young’s online retail site surged 967 percent from a year earlier, while glue-free strip lashes jumped 265 percent. Lightweight, self-adhesive lashes from brands like Coringco and Fillimilli were among the top sellers, while lash serums posted a 105 percent rise.

To meet growing appetite for at-home lash styling, the retailer has been installing “Eyelash Bar” sections in major stores, where shoppers can try heated curlers and cluster lashes before committing.

Skin care formats are shifting, too. Sheet masks still dominate, but bubbling wash-off masks are one of the season’s breakout categories, with searches soaring 1,448 percent on-year. Their rise reflects a broader move toward products that deliver instantly noticeable effects without professional guidance.

The trend is not limited to just what goes on the skin.

Many shoppers are turning to what the industry calls “active inner beauty,” seeking edible versions of dermatologist-loved ingredients. Mucin supplements, inspired by the long-standing popularity of snail creams, recorded more than a 140-fold increase compared with last winter’s sale. Glutathione and retinol supplements also gained ground, as did targeted probiotics for skin immunity, oral care and weight management.

Taken together, these shifts point to a more sophisticated self-care culture shaped by convenience, budgeting and the influence of online tutorials. Olive Young is leaning into that momentum with holiday pop-ups in Hongdae in western Seoul and Seongsu in eastern Seoul through Dec. 28 and Dec. 30, respectively, showcasing 2025 award-winning products in seasonal installations.