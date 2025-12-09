I-dle is gearing up to make a comeback next month, according to a local media report Tuesday.

The group of five announced last week that it will launch the international “Syncopation” tour in February. The tour poster listed five destinations in Asia — Taipei, Bangkok, Singapore, Hong Kong and Yokohama, Japan — and two in Australia, with more to come.

The quintet’s last album was its eighth EP “We Are” in May. The six–track set sold over 1 million copies in the first week, becoming its fourth consecutive million-seller. In October, I-dle dropped a self-titled EP in Japan.

The group debuted as (G)I-dle in 2018, but in December last year, it ditched the "(G)” when renewing its contract with Cube Entertainment.