A year-end light festival will return to Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul this week, lighting up the square at night with media installations through early January, officials said Tuesday.

Seoul Light Gwanghwamun 2025 will run from Friday through Jan. 4 at the square, featuring artwork from various media artists, including Doug Aitken, winner of the International Prize at the 1999 Venice Biennale, the Seoul city government said.

This year's festival will display various media installations across the square, including a 26-meter light projection of re-imagined Korean traditional buildings.

A digital stage consisting of an LED wall and floor will also be installed just north of the statue of King Sejong at the square to feature works from 11 artists, with the best work to be chosen by visitors.

On Dec. 31, the media show will hold a New Year's Eve countdown event, featuring synchronized media art on digital billboards of multiple buildings around the square.

As part of crowd safety measures, the city plans to station safety management personnel around the square and cooperate with fire and police authorities as well as nearby hospitals.

It marks the fourth edition of the light festival since launching in 2019. (Yonhap)