DAMASCUS (Reuters) -- Syrians marked the first anniversary of the overthrow of Bashar Assad and his iron-fisted rule on Monday with jubilant celebrations in major cities, as the fractured nation struggles to find stability and recover after years of war.

The new leader, President Ahmed al-Sharaa, told a large crowd of supporters that his government had "laid out a clear vision for a new Syria as a state that looks toward a promising future," calling it a historic break from a "dark chapter."

Assad fled Syria for Russia a year ago as Sharaa's rebels seized Damascus following an eight-day blitz through the country, ending his rule more than 13 years after an uprising had spiraled into bitter civil war.

Sharaa began Monday with dawn prayers at Damascus' Umayyad Mosque, dressed in the military fatigues he wore as head of the former al-Qaida rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a uniform he has since switched for the somber suits of presidential office.

He promised to build a just and strong Syria, state news agency SANA reported.

"From north to south and from east to west, God willing, we will rebuild a strong Syria with a structure befitting its present and past," he said.

In Aleppo, the first major city to fall to Sharaa's forces last year, cars paraded through the streets honking their horns, with passengers waving Syria's new flag.

"We started loving the country. We didn't love the country before, we used to try to escape from it," said Mohammed Karam Hammami, an Aleppo resident.

Sharaa has ushered in big changes which have reshaped Syria's foreign ties. He has forged relations with the US, won support from Gulf Arab states and Turkey, and turned away from Assad's backers Iran and Russia. Crippling Western sanctions have largely been lifted.

He has promised to replace Assad's brutal police state with an inclusive and just order.

However, hundreds of people have been killed in bouts of sectarian violence, causing new displacements and fuelling mistrust among minorities towards Sharaa's government, as he struggles to bring all Syria back under Damascus' authority.

The Kurdish-led administration that runs the northeast banned gatherings or events on security grounds, citing increased activity by "terror cells" seeking to exploit the occasion. It congratulated Syrians on the anniversary.

The Kurdish-led administration has sought to safeguard its regional autonomy, while in the south, some Druze -- followers of a minority sect that is an offshoot of Islam -- have been demanding independence in the southern province of Sweida since hundreds of people were killed there in deadly clashes in July with government forces.

Sharaa told a forum in Qatar over the weekend that "Syria today is living its best times," despite the bouts of violence, and said those responsible would be held accountable.

He said a transitional period led by him would continue for four more years, to set up institutions, laws and a new constitution -- to be put to a public vote -- at which point the country would hold elections.

Sharaa wields broad powers under a temporary constitution approved in March. The authorities organised an indirect vote in October to form a parliament, but Sharaa has yet to select one third of the 210 members as per the constitution.

The Assad family, members of Syria's Alawite minority community, ruled Syria for 54 years.

The Syrian war killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions more since 2011, driving some five million into neighbouring countries as refugees.

The UN refugee agency said on Monday that some 1.2 million refugees, in addition to 1.9 million internally displaced people, had gone home since Assad was toppled, but a decline in global funding could deter others.

Syria's central bank governor, speaking at a Reuters NEXT conference last week, said the return of some 1.5 million refugees was helping the economy grow.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says humanitarian needs across Syria are acute, with some 16.5 million people needing aid in 2025.