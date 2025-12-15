진행자: 박준희, Chelsea Proctor

How a Shinsegae heiress became K-pop’s most-watched rookie

기사 요약: 대부분의 K팝 아이돌이 평범한 가정에서 오랜 연습생 생활 끝에 데뷔하는 것과 달리, 신세계 가문 출신인 애니는 ‘재벌가 아이돌’이라는 이색적인 이력으로 특별한 주목을 받고 있다.

[1] Born into the Shinsegae family, which controls one of South Korea’s largest retail empires, Annie is the granddaughter of Shinsegae Group chair Lee Myung-hee and the eldest daughter of company president Chung Yoo-kyung. Lee, the youngest daughter of the late Samsung founder Lee Byung-chul, is also the aunt of current Samsung chairman Lee Jae-yong.

*retail: 소매

*empire: 제국

*eldest: 가장 나이가 많은

*current: 현재의; 지금의

[2] Annie, the first known chaebol heiress to enter the K-pop industry, drew widespread attention long before her official debut. News that she was training under The Black Label went viral in February 2024, putting her in the public eye months ahead of schedule.

*heiress: (특히 상당한 재산의) 여자 상속인, 상속녀

*widespread: 광범위한, 널리 퍼진

*viral: (인터넷을 통한) 입소문의, (인터넷을 통해 바이러스처럼) 급속히 번지는

*public eye: 대중의 시선, 관심이 집중되는 상태

[3] She has been active as a performer for a little over a year, and appears to have made a strong entry — particularly in South Korea, where chaebol families have long been viewed with skepticism over their wealth, influence and tight control of corporate management.

*active: 활동하는, 활동적인

*performer: 공연하는 사람

*skepticism: 회의론

* wealth: 부, 재산

[4] Unlike most K-pop rookies — who begin training in their childhood or early teens, come from modest backgrounds and spend years in rigorous training -- Annie's upbringing was different. She received an elite education -- as other chaebol kids do -- but her passion for K-pop was the same as ordinary would-be idols.

*rookie: 신인

*modest: 겸손한, 수수한

*rigorous: 엄격한

*upbringing: 양육, (가정) 교육, 성장 과정

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10628757

