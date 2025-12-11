진행자: 박준희, Chelsea Proctor

'Endangered Love' sets Lee Chan-hyuk apart in a trend-obsessed K-pop music scene

기사 요약: 포화된 K팝 시장에서 대중성과 예술성의 균형을 잡은 이찬혁의 ‘멸종위기사랑’은 분명한 메시지와 탄탄한 스토리텔링으로 대중의 마음을 사로잡았다.

[1] In South Korea's highly saturated music scene, similar tunes and repetitive hooks dominate the mainstream, and a song's popularity is often measured by the size of its singer's fandom. Lee Chan-hyuk of indie pop band AKMU took a different approach.

*saturated: 포화된; 흠뻑 젖은

*repetitive: (계속) 반독되는; (지루할·단조로운 정도로) 반복적인

*dominate: 지배하다; ~의 가장 중요한 특징이 되다

*mainstream: (사상·견해 등의) 주류; 대세

[2] Many K-pop releases tend to place heavy emphasis on photo concepts and universe storylines. But the 29-year-old's second album "Eros," released in July, delves into the emotional void and inner turmoil that follow the loss of another person. It extends the thematic arc of his first album "Error," where he first explored the concept of death.

*emphasis: 강조; 주안점

*delve into: ~를 자세히 탐구하다, ~를 깊이 파고들다

*void: 공허감; (커다란) 빈 공간

*turmoil: 혼란; 소란

[3] In a big swerve from the usual fluffy, performance-driven loud beats, Lee's album cuts through the noise with a bold mix of genres layered over a distinctly 1980s retro synth-pop base. At first, the songs may not grab listeners the way other K-pop tracks do, but his self-crafted, nine-track album doesn't just aim to entertain listeners with good visuals. It wants to be heard.

*swerve: 방향을 바꾸다(틀다)

*genre: 종류; 유형; (문학·예술의) 장르; 양식

*retro: 복고풍의

*entertain: 즐겁게 해주다

[4] The album explores love -- yes, a familiar theme in music -- but goes further, diving into the emotions of emptiness, numbness and the surreal disorientation of youth in a society that pressures you to conform, inviting music listeners to his unique artistic flair. Its reflections linger, resonating long after the music ends.

*explore: 탐험하다; 탐구하다; 분석하다

*familiar: 익숙한; 친숙한

*disorientation: 방향 감각 상실; 혼미; (disorient: 혼란스럽게[갈피를 못 잡게] 만들다)

*conform: (관습 등에) 따르다; (규칙·법 등에) 따르다

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10625066

