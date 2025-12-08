Veteran actor Yoon Il-bong, a silver screen star of the 1960s-80s, died Monday at the age of 91, sources said.

Yoon, the father of ballet dancer Yoon Hye-jin and father-in-law of actor Uhm Tae-woong, died earlier in the day, according to the sources.

Yoon made his film debut in 1947 as a child actor in the musical "The Blue Hill" and took his first leading role in the romance "The Everlasting Love" (1955).

He rose to fame as a romantic lead after starring in "The Confess" (1957) and "When Love is Flowering and Fading" (1960).

With his roles in "The Woman I Betrayed" (1977), "The Man I Left" (1979), "The Wooden Horse That Went to Sea" (1980) and "A Woman's Trap" (1982), he was regarded as one of the country's top heartthrobs in the 1970s, alongside Shin Sung-il and Namkoong Won.

Yoon also contributed to the development of the Korean film industry, serving as chief of the Korea Film Corporation, the predecessor of the Korea Film Council, from 1998 to 1999 and as chair of the Korea Film Actors Association from 1988 to 1990.

He won best actor at the Grand Bell Awards for his role in "I Want To Go" in 1984.

In 2012, Yoon received the Eungwan Order of Cultural Merit, the second-highest class of the South Korean cultural decoration, from the government in recognition of his contribution to the development of the nation's pop culture.