SINGAPORE, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaOptics Ltd. (Catalist: 9MT) ("MetaOptics" or the "Company"), a leading-edge semiconductor optics company pioneering metalens technology, will unveil five new proprietary metalens-powered consumer electronics at CES 2026 from January 6-9, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"We continue to break new ground and push the limits of metalens technology, redefining what's possible in everyday electronic devices," said MetaOptics Executive Chairman and CEO Thng Chong Kim. "The innovation we are showcasing at CES 2026 reflects our team's commitment to create thinner, more portable, intelligent, and powerful optical solutions. By expanding the boundaries of nanophotonics and the power of metalens technology, our innovation sets new industry standards and benchmarks. We are excited to showcase these advancements at this prestigious, technology-focused event."

