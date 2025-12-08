DP expected to stick to the plan, but says it will make adjustments

The controversy over the ruling Democratic Party of Korea's push to create a special tribunal on last year's martial law declaration continued Monday, with critics doubling down on their claims that the move is an ill-disguised attempt at undermining the judiciary.

Rep. Jang Dong-hyeok, chair of the main opposition People Power Party, claimed Monday that the presidential office was behind the ruling party's move to push related bills through the National Assembly's plenary session, honing in on comments from Woo Sang-ho, senior presidential secretary for political affairs, Jang upped the attack.

"This is proof that the presidential office is masterminding the move to sabotage the constitutional value," Jang said in a meeting of the party's supreme council Monday, before holding a general meeting of its lawmakers in an apparent move to ramp up offensives against the Democratic Party.

During the press conference on the results of the first six months of Lee Jae Myung administration, Woo said that the presidential office and the ruling party agrees on the need to minimize violations of the constitution in introducing the special tribunal.

Jang also urged the judicial branch to stand vigilant over whether warnings from the chiefs of South Korean courts continue to be unheeded. The ruling Democratic Party, which holds a strong majority in the National Assembly, is capable of passing a bill without support from opposition parties.

The minor conservative Reform Party's leader Rep. Lee Jun-seok said in the party's supreme council meeting Monday that the Democratic Party's "dangerous attempt must be stopped," saying that the Democratic Party "seems to have been tempted into dictatorship."

Lee of the Reform Party also said the Democratic Party's move mirrors former President Chun Doo-hwan's move to establish the Special Committee for National Security Measures, which effectively opened the door to dictatorship.

The Democratic Party has vowed to continue with legislation for the special tribunal — which would grant the Ministry of Justice the power to recommend its judges — saying it is the only venue through which Yoon could be severely punished and remnants of Yoon's insurrection could be eradicated.

The party last week also embarked on a separate legislative move to strip those charged with insurrection of their rights to file for a review at the Constitutional Court.

The party's leadership, however, said Monday it was open to making adjustments amid mounting controversy.

"We will supplement parts that need to be supplemented and boldly adjust parts that need to be adjusted, in order to seek broader support and minimize what could potentially be seen as unconstitutional elements," said Rep. Jung Chung-rae, chair of the Democratic Party, in the party's supreme council meeting Monday.

Jung's remarks were also made before a closed door meeting of the party's lawmakers.

"We will gather opinions through the general assembly of our lawmakers to make revisions if necessary," Jung said Monday morning.

The Democratic Party has long claimed that Ji Gwi-yeon, a presiding judge of Yoon's insurrection trial at the Seoul Central District Court, deliberately attempted to delay the court proceedings for the benefit of Yoon and other figures involved in Yoon's self-coup attempt.

As part of the broader push to reform South Korea's judicial power, the ruling party has pushed to not only launch a special tribunal for Dec. 3 insurrection but revise the Criminal Act to penalize a judge or a prosecutor for "wrongly interpreting" the South Korean law. It also seeks to abolish the National Court Administration and have a new committee comprising public- and private-sector figures determine the disciplinary actions against a judge or a prosecutor.

On Monday, some 100 leaders of South Korea's judicial branch held a meeting to counter the ruling party-led parliament’s reform drive. The outcome of the meeting was not available as of press time.