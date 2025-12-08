프로듀스48’ 출신·아메리칸 송 콘테스트 우승자 알렉사, ‘Tongue Tied’로 스웨덴 유로비전 예선 합류

가수 알렉사(AleXa)가 스웨덴 최대 음악 경연인 ‘멜로디페스티발렌(Melodifestivalen)’에 출전한다. K-팝 아티스트로서는 최초다.

멜로디페스티발렌 공식 홈페이지에 따르면 알렉사는 올해 경연에 참여하는 30팀 가운데 한 팀으로 선정됐으며, ‘Tongue Tied’로 오는 2월 28일 순스발(Sundsvall) 라운드 무대에 오른다.

전체 라인업이 공개된 지난 2일, 알렉사는 SNS를 통해 “공식적으로 Sony Music Sweden 가족이 됐다. 2026 멜로디페스티발렌에 참가하게 돼 너무 기쁘고 영광이다”라며 기대감을 전했다.

러시아계 미국인 아버지와 한국계 미국인 어머니 사이에서 태어나 오클라호마에서 자란 알렉사는 2018년 Mnet ‘프로듀스48’에 출연하며 이름을 알렸다. 이듬해 디지털 싱글 ‘Bomb’을 발표해 출연자 가운데 가장 먼저 데뷔했으며, 해당 뮤직비디오는 8일 기준 유튜브 조회 수 2,900만 회를 돌파했다.

알렉사의 멜로디페스티발렌 출전에는 스웨덴 작곡가들과의 협업이 큰 역할을 한 것으로 보인다. 알렉사의 아메리칸 송 콘테스트 우승곡인 ‘Wonderland’ 역시 카찌 오페이아(Cazzi Opeia)를 비롯한 여러 스웨덴 작곡가들의 손에서 탄생한 곡이다.

최근 K-팝과 스웨덴 음악 산업 간 협업은 꾸준히 증가하고 있다. 스웨덴 음악저작권협회에 따르면 K-팝 제작으로 스웨덴 작곡가들이 벌어들인 저작권 수익은 2018년 이후 1,000% 이상 증가해, 스웨덴이 K-팝 창작의 주요 거점으로 자리매김했다.

멜로디페스티발렌은 스웨덴 전역을 돌며 여러 라운드로 진행되며, 최종 우승자는 유럽방송연맹(EBU)이 주관하는 ‘유로비전 송 콘테스트’(Eurovision Song Contest)에 출전할 자격을 얻는다. 그룹 아바(ABBA)도 1974년 멜로디페스티발렌에서 우승한 뒤 ‘Waterloo’로 유로비전에 진출하며 세계적인 그룹으로 성장했다.

한편 2026년 멜로디페스티발렌은 1월 31일 링크셰핑(Linköping)에서 개막해 3월 7일 결승전을 치른다. 올해는 총 3,888곡이 접수돼 역대 최다 기록을 세웠다.

<기사 원문>

Alexa, known to Korean audiences from the 2018 survival show "Produce 48" and as the winner of the American Song Contest 2022, has officially joined the Melodifestivalen 2026 lineup.

Her participation marks the first time a full K-pop act will compete in Melodifestivalen, Sweden’s most-watched music competition and the national qualifier for the Eurovision Song Contest.

According to Melodifestivalen's official website on Monday, the K-pop artist, whose Korean name is Kim Seri, will compete with the song “Tongue Tied" and perform in the Sundsvall round on Feb. 28, marking her first appearance on a Scandinavian broadcast stage. She is among the 30 acts selected for this year's competition.

After the full artist lineup was revealed Tuesday, Alexa shared the news on her personal Instagram, writing:

"Officially part of @sonymusicsweden fam. I'm so excited & honored to be participating in @melodifestivalen in 2026 team @wearethesunshine x @madewithmoonshine #TONGUETIED LET’S GO!!! @kmr.eu I’ll see everyone in Sundsvall!! NU KÖR VI!!!"

Born and raised in Okaholma to a Russian American father and a Korean American mother, Alexa debuted with the digital single, “Bomb” in 2019, which exceeds over 29 million views on YouTube as of Monday.

The established connection between Alexa and Swedish songwriters is viewed as a key factor in her entry into Melodifestivalen. Her breakout track “Wonderland,” which secured her victory in the American Song Contest, was written by several Swedish songwriters, including Cazzi Opeia.

The move also reflects the increasing collaboration between the South Korean and Swedish music industries. According to the Swedish Performing Rights Society, a Swedish collecting society for songwriters, composers and music publishers, royalties earned by Swedish songwriters from K-pop productions have increased by more than 1,000 percent since 2018, positioning Sweden as a major creative force behind the K-pop industry.

Melodifestivalen features 30 artists competing across multiple rounds in cities nationwide to represent Sweden in the Eurovision Song Contest, the international competition organized by the European Broadcasting Union since 1956. The contest has served as a springboard for globally recognized acts such as Abba. The group won Melodifestivalen in 1974 and advanced to Eurovision with the song “Waterloo," which launched its career as an international pop phenomenon.

Melodifestivalen will kick off on Jan. 31 in Linkoping. This year saw a total of 3,888 submissions, marking the highest number of entries for the event.