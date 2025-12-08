The Singapore Chamber of Commerce in Korea hosted its annual year-end celebration on Friday, commemorating both the close of 2025 and the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Singapore and South Korea.

Held at the Floating Island’s Vista Hall in Seoul, the event, themed “The Golden Ticket,” brought together more than 200 guests, including Singaporean and Korean business leaders, diplomats, and officials.

This year’s gala also marked a significant diplomatic milestone, following the formal upgrade of bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership during last month’s APEC Summit in Korea.

“The new Strategic Partnership reflects our deepening cooperation in key sectors such as innovation, cybersecurity, green growth, and defense technology,” said Justin Yong, chairman and founder of SingCham Korea, during his keynote remarks. “SingCham’s own journey, from informal gatherings to hosting landmark events like this, mirrors the evolution of our bilateral ties.”

Singapore’s Ambassador to Korea Wong Kai Jiun emphasized the growing economic ties between the two nations. “Singapore and Korea are now among each other’s top 10 trading partners. Bilateral investment continues to rise, with Singapore’s investments in Korea doubling in the last five years, and Korean investment in Singapore increasing by 70 percent,” Ambassador Wong said.

Founded just four years ago, SingCham Korea has emerged as a key platform for Singaporean businesses operating in Korea. In 2025, the chamber organized several high-level forums, including an invite-only Korea–Singapore Investment Forum in partnership with KOTRA and the Foreign Investment Ombudsman.

It also co-hosted a market-entry seminar for Korean F&B firms expanding to Singapore, showing its dual role in facilitating two-way investment and trade.

The chamber’s 2025 initiatives also included member support services, professional networking events, and increased engagement with both governments.

The gala featured a multi-course dinner, live musical performances, and a prize draw, with corporate sponsors including UOB Bank, CapitaLand, PSA and Singapore Airlines. The event was supported by the Singapore Global Network.

Looking ahead, SingCham Korea announced it will prioritize "talent, tech, and trade" in 2026 as part of its new strategic framework. “We’re not just here to celebrate the past. We’re building for the future,” Yong said. “Our focus next year will be helping members access opportunities in digital transformation, cross-border partnerships, and talent mobility.”