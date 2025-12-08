Actor-turned-writer Cha In-pyo, corporate mogul behind Buldak Ramen success among awardees

The Corea Image Communication Institute has announced the winners of the 2026 Korea Image Awards, recognizing individuals, brands and cultural icons that contributed to promoting Korea’s image worldwide.

The 22nd annual ceremony will be held Jan. 15 at the Westin Josun Seoul Parnas’s Harmony Ballroom, gathering ambassadors from more than 50 countries alongside leaders in business, culture and media.

This year’s Stepping Stone Award, which honors those who elevate Korea’s global presence, goes to The Black Label. The label's CEO Jung Kyoung-in and executive producer Teddy will receive the award for their work as producers on the "KPop Demon Hunters" soundtrack.

The OST achieved exceptional international success, topping both the US Billboard and UK Official charts, and showcasing the emotional depth and artistic range of K-pop to global audiences. CICI said the label’s achievements served as a “stepping stone for K-pop to solidify its place in mainstream global culture.”

The Firestone Award, presented to individuals or symbols that reignite global interest in Korean culture, will be awarded to the Korean gat. The traditional hat has emerged as a rediscovered heritage icon, appearing in films, dramas, K-pop performances and fashion. Writer and actor Cha In-pyo will represent the gat at the ceremony.

CICI said the gat “revived the spark of tradition and demonstrated the potential for Korean heritage to resonate worldwide,” while praising Cha for embodying the object’s values through authentic storytelling, philanthropy and artistic integrity.

The Harmony Pebble Award, given to brands or groups that spread Korean charm, will honor Samyang Foods’ Buldak Ramen. Kim Jung-soo, vice chair of Samyang Foods, will accept the award. The instant noodles’ intense heat and viral social media challenges helped propel K-Food culture internationally, making it a global symbol of Korean “spicy culture.”

CICI Chair Choi Jung-wha said the annual awards highlight figures who shape Korea’s global image while offering foreign guests an immersive understanding of contemporary Korean identity.

More than 400 industry leaders, ambassadors and opinion makers are expected to attend, including Korea Enterprises Federation Chairman Sohn Kyung-shik, Federation of Korean Industries Chairman Ryu Jin, and the ambassadors of France, Japan, the UAE and Singapore.