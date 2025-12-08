Korean cosmetics firm APR has donated 1 million Hong Kong dollars ($129,000) to the state-run Yan Chai Hospital to help recovery efforts in the aftermath of the devastating apartment fire that killed over 150 people in November, the company said Monday.

According to APR, the donation was handed over to medical authorities on Wednesday to aid emergency efforts for the affected residents. The fund will go toward medical services, psychological counseling, financial support for displaced families and the purchase of daily necessities.

The fire, which broke out on Nov. 26 at the Wang Fuk Court residential complex in the Tai Po district of Northern Hong Kong, has resulted in 159 deaths as of last week, with more than 100 people injured or missing. Thousands have lost their residences.

“We offer our deepest condolences and sympathy to everyone affected by the fire, and we hope our donation can provide even a small measure of comfort to the Hong Kong community,” said an APR official. “We sincerely wish for residents to return to their daily lives as soon as possible.”