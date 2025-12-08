Korean fried chicken brand plans to establish local supply chain for expansion

Genesis BBQ Group has established a joint venture with BLT F&B Group to set up a European headquarters in Spain, signalling its entrance into the European market, the Korean fried chicken franchise said Monday.

According to the announcement, officials from BBQ and BLT F&B Group, a global food and beverage company that operates not only in Spain but also in the United States, with brands such as Domino’s Pizza, Applebee’s and IHop, recently held a launch ceremony for the Korean fried chicken’s European debut in Seoul.

As Europe is regarded as the ultimate proving ground for global food brands based on consumers’ strong purchasing power and preference for premium dishes, BBQ said Europe stands as the final hurdle for the brand to complete globalization.

With the establishment of the Spanish headquarters, BBQ aims to set up an integrated European supply chain, including local production and ingredient procurement as well as regional logistics facilities and a distribution system. The company noted that it will accelerate the brand’s efforts to localize the menu, operate flagship stores and sign franchise contracts in the future.

BBQ said it plans to open flagship stores in major European countries such as Spain, the UK, France, Poland and the Netherlands, seeking to expand its reach into neighboring countries in phases.

“Europe is a strategic gateway to complete K-food’s globalization and a pivot for BBQ’s global expansion,” said Yoon Hong-geun, chair of Genesis BBQ Group. “We will spread the premium value of ‘K-chicken’ across Europe on the back of a localized menu and advanced logistics network.”