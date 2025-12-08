American Song Contest winner joins Sweden’s Eurovision qualifier with 'Tongue Tied,' reflecting expanding ties between K-pop and Swedish producers

Alexa, known to Korean audiences from the 2018 survival show "Produce 48" and as the winner of the American Song Contest 2022, has officially joined the Melodifestivalen 2026 lineup.

Her participation marks the first time a full K-pop act will compete in Melodifestivalen, Sweden’s most-watched music competition and the national qualifier for the Eurovision Song Contest.

According to Melodifestivalen's official website on Monday, the K-pop artist, whose Korean name is Kim Seri, will compete with the song “Tongue Tied" and perform in the Sundsvall round on Feb. 28, marking her first appearance on a Scandinavian broadcast stage. She is among the 30 acts selected for this year's competition.

After the full artist lineup was revealed Tuesday, Alexa shared the news on her personal Instagram, writing:

"Officially part of @sonymusicsweden fam. I'm so excited & honored to be participating in @melodifestivalen in 2026 team @wearethesunshine x @madewithmoonshine #TONGUETIED LET’S GO!!! @kmr.eu I’ll see everyone in Sundsvall!! NU KÖR VI!!!"

Born and raised in Okaholma to a Russian American father and a Korean American mother, Alexa debuted with the digital single, “Bomb” in 2019, which exceeds over 29 million views on YouTube as of Monday.

The established connection between Alexa and Swedish songwriters is viewed as a key factor in her entry into Melodifestivalen. Her breakout track “Wonderland,” which secured her victory in the American Song Contest, was written by several Swedish songwriters, including Cazzi Opeia.

The move also reflects the increasing collaboration between the South Korean and Swedish music industries. According to the Swedish Performing Rights Society, a Swedish collecting society for songwriters, composers and music publishers, royalties earned by Swedish songwriters from K-pop productions have increased by more than 1,000 percent since 2018, positioning Sweden as a major creative force behind the K-pop industry.

Melodifestivalen features 30 artists competing across multiple rounds in cities nationwide to represent Sweden in the Eurovision Song Contest, the international competition organized by the European Broadcasting Union since 1956. The contest has served as a springboard for globally recognized acts such as Abba. The group won Melodifestivalen in 1974 and advanced to Eurovision with the song “Waterloo," which launched its career as an international pop phenomenon.

Melodifestivalen will kick off on Jan. 31 in Linkoping. This year saw a total of 3,888 submissions, marking the highest number of entries for the event.