South Korean and Japanese business lobbies on Monday discussed ways to boost cooperation between the two countries in the artificial intelligence and semiconductor industries, along with key shared agendas, such as a population crisis.

The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry held their annual conference on South Korea's southern resort island of Jeju, discussing ways to maintain momentum in bilateral exchanges, according to the KCCI.

"With shuttle diplomacy revived between the two countries, the leaders of South Korea and Japan have met five times, reaffirming that Seoul and Tokyo are important partners," Chey Tae-won, SK Group chairman who also serves as the head of the KCCI, was quoted as saying.

"Externally, we need to respond to the global business environment and competition in cutting-edge technology. Internally, we face major challenges such as low birth rates, an aging population and regional decline," Chey said, according to the KCCI.

The KCCI chairman added South Korea and Japan can jointly address such uncertainties and challenges.

"For example, South Korea and Japan can pursue joint purchases of energy resources or share medical systems to tackle low birth rates and the aging population in order to ease economic and social burdens," Chey said.

JCCI Chairman Ken Kobayashi echoed the view, expressing hope that South Korea and Japan will build a cooperative relationship rather than one based on competition.

During the event, the two business organizations issued a joint statement, vowing to strengthen coordination in maintaining an open global economic system while working to establish stable investment environments and supply chains for the AI, semiconductor and energy industries.

South Korean and Japanese businesses pledged to seek practical ways of cooperation with the private sector to address population decline, a major issue for both countries, including sharing policy and research experience.

The two business lobbies additionally agreed to expand economic, tourism and cultural exchanges in line with the rising number of flights between South Korea and Japan, the KCCI added. (Yonhap)