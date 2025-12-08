진행자: 홍유, Chelsea Proctor

From 'soft no's to hidden anger: Why Koreans communicate indirectly

기사 요약: 한국의 집단 중심적이고 계층적인 문화에서 직설적인 표현을 피하려는 경향이 강하게 나타나며, 이로 인해 분노나 불만을 간접적이고 수동적으로 표출하는 경향이 있다.

[1] A few weeks ago, Kim working for a government agency was reprimanded by his boss after a misunderstanding spiraled out of control. The boss, fresh from being scolded by his own superior, turned to Kim with anger in his eyes and demanded, “Do I have to go through this because of you?”

reprimand: 질책하다

spiral: (상황이) 악화되다

[2] Kim froze. He knew the situation had been caused by an unforeseen complication, not by any mistake on his part. He wanted to say, “It wasn’t my fault,” but the words wouldn’t come out.

unforeseen: 예기치 않은

complication: 복잡한 문제

[3] “If I talked back, I thought his voice would get louder. I didn’t want a scene in the office. It would have been even more humiliating,” he said. “So I stayed silent.” But his silence left a mark.

to cause a scene: 큰 소란을 일으키다

humiliate: 창피를 주다

[4] Before the incident, Kim and his boss occasionally stepped out for a smoke together. Afterward, Kim started pulling away emotionally. When the boss asked him to join him, he lied that he had already gone. His motivation for work also deteriorated. He slowed down his work on purpose and left the office exactly at six, even if tasks were unfinished.

motivation: 동기

deteriorate: 악화되다

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10626473

