Representatives of courts nationwide were set to meet Monday to discuss measures to improve the judicial system amid the ruling Democratic Party's push for judicial reform.

The regular meeting of the judges will bring together officials elected from courts nationwide to discuss judicial independence and other matters at the Judicial Research and Training Institute in Goyang, just north of Seoul.

The meeting takes place after top judges from courts nationwide voiced concern Friday over two judicial reform bills pushed by the DP designed to create a dedicated special tribunal to handle insurrection cases and establish a new crime of "legal distortion."

The agenda for this week's meeting includes discussions on the need for judges to take part in efforts for judicial improvements and the need for improvements to the recommendation system for Supreme Court justice candidates.

The judges will also discuss concern over efforts to revise an evaluation system for judges, and hear the National Court Administration's stance on the DP's push for judicial reform, including the two bills. (Yonhap)