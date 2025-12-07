The number of Korean men violating the Military Service Act by leaving the country has been rising, with most offenders evading legal consequences, according to data from the Military Manpower Administration on Sunday.

The data, released by Rep. Hwang Hee of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, showed that the number of such violations rose from 158 in 2021 to 185 in 2022, 196 in 2023, and 197 in 2024. As of October 2025, the number stood at 176.

Of the 912 violations recorded since 2021, six have resulted in prison terms, 17 in suspended sentences and 25 in suspended prosecutions. In 780 cases, prosecution has been suspended or investigations put on hold, as the proceedings require the presence of the violators, according to the Military Manpower Administration.

In comparison, 61.2 percent of those who violated the Military Service Act while remaining in Korea received either prison terms or suspended sentences.

Under the Military Service Act, Korean men aged 25 or older who have not completed their national service must obtain a permit from the Military Manpower Administration to travel abroad. If individuals are unable to return to Korea within their permitted stay period, they must apply for an extension at least 15 days before expiration. Those who leave the country before turning 24 and intend to remain abroad after age 25 must be approved by a Korean diplomatic mission.