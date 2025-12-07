Hana Financial Group announced Friday that its mobile currency exchange service Travlog has recently surpassed 10 million subscribers, solidifying its position as a leading service for overseas travelers.

Travlog allows users to exchange 58 foreign currencies without commission, regardless of time or location, and also supports fee-free card payments and cash withdrawals at overseas automated teller machines.

Launched in July 2022, Travlog reached 1 million subscribers by June 2023 and 5 million a year later, before hitting the 10 million mark on Dec. 1

The platform had recorded a cumulative transaction volume of more than 5.4 trillion won ($3.7 billion) as of Thursday, the largest among foreign exchange services offered by local financial institutions.

Subscribers have collectively saved 336.2 billion won ($228.1 million) through the service, including 192.5 billion won in savings on foreign-exchange fees, 93.9 billion won from waived overseas payment and usage fees, and 49.8 billion won from exempted ATM withdrawal charges abroad, according to the banking group.

Hana Financial invited Travlog’s 10 millionth subscriber to a commemorative event held at Hana Bank's headquarters in central Seoul on Friday and presented the winner with 2 million in Hana Money, equivalent to 2 million won.

“Hana Travlog has become an essential companion for overseas trips, offering 24/7 mobile currency exchange and catering to a generation that values smart spending and meaningful experiences,” Hana Financial Chair Ham Young-joo said.

“The core of Travlog lies in currency exchange, powered by Hana Bank, and payments, supported by Hana Card — areas where Hana Financial Group excels,” he said.

“The group will continue to support Travlog until the service ultimately attracts 50 million users in Korea.”