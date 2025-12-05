President Lee Jae Myung dismissed the vice agriculture minister on Friday over his unspecified "unfair exercise of authority" and "inappropriate behavior."

The presidential office announced the dismissal of Vice Agriculture Minister Kang Hyoung-seok in a notice to the press but did not provide details of his alleged wrongdoing, citing the sensitivity of an inspection that led to the decision.

"President Lee found that the vice agriculture minister violated the law by unfairly exercising his authority and through inappropriate behavior," the office said in a notice to the press. "Following an investigation, he carried out a dismissal by authority."

Kang is the first vice minister-level official to be removed from office following an inspection since the launch of the Lee administration in June.

The presidential office said the administration will continue to strengthen discipline in the public service and strictly handle rule violations by senior officials at each ministry. (Yonhap)