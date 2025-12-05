Devsisters-developed intellectual property accumulates over 300m users globally

Cookie Run: Kingdom, a mobile role-playing game developed by Devsisters’ Studio Kingdom, has been listed as one of YouTube’s top 10 trending topics of the year in the US, the Korean game company said Friday.

Cookie Run: Kingdom was the only standalone game to make the top 10, which included global gaming platforms Roblox with its user-generated experiences and the Nintendo Switch 2. Devsisters said the inclusion of Cookie Run: Kingdom among such popular topics shows its unique traction in the US market by outperforming a wide field of globally serviced games.

Netflix's "Squid Game" and "KPop Demon Hunters," two other major Korean creative works, also made the list, with the game developer pointing out that Cookie Run’s intellectual property has the potential to grow in the realm of major global cultural content.

Devsisters announced last month that the intellectual property of Cookie Run has accumulated over 300 million users and $1 billion across the world since its launch in 2009, with the largest sales generated in the order of the US, Korea, Taiwan, the UK and Canada over the past year.