Daesung of Big Bang unveiled teaser contents for his soon-to-be-released solo endeavor.

He is set to drop single “Hando Chogua,” which translates as over the limit on Dec. 10. It will consist of three tracks — the title track, as well as B-sides “One Rose” and “Better Alone.”

"Hando Chouga" will be an upbeat tune based on trot, for which he teamed up again with songwriters G Dragon and Kush. The three’s joint effort, “Look at me, Gwisun” from 2008, marked the successful launch of solo career for the Big Bang vocalist.

In the meantime, Daesung will have three shows in Seoul in January. It will be the encore gig for his solo tour in Asia, “D’s Wave,” and was expanded from two days. The tour is named after his first solo EP, which came out in April.