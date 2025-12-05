Zico invited fans to his standalone show in Japan which will be held in Tokyo on Feb. 7, his agency KOZ Entertainment said Thursday.

Under the title “Tokyo Drive,” the singer and producer will be hosting the first concert in the country in eight years, and the set list will include his hit songs “Any Song,” “New Thing (feat. Homies),” “Artist” and “Okey Dokey” as well as his collaboration with Blackpink’s Jennie, “Spot!”

The collaborative work based on hip-hop came out in April last year and debuted atop Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales Chart. It spent eight and 11 weeks on Billboard’s Global 200 and Global 200 excl. US, respectively.

Earlier this week, he signaled has return as a singer with a short video clip showing him writing up a song, which fans are expecting to be a digital single.