Police have asked major Chinese online shopping malls to remove posts selling allegedly hacked Korean user accounts, following a massive personal information leak, according to local media reports Friday.

Police said they recently made the request through the International Criminal Police Organization after discovering what appear to be leaked Coupang accounts being sold on platforms including Taobao.

Accounts belonging not only to Coupang users but also subscribers of fashion platform Musinsa and beauty retailer CJ Olive Young are reportedly being traded on the Chinese sites.

Police said Chinese sellers appear to possess Korean users’ IDs, passwords, names, phone numbers and birth dates.

“Whenever content selling accounts appears, we are requesting its removal,” police said, adding that Taobao itself is also working to block such illegal information.

On Nov. 29, Coupang said personal information from about 33.7 million accounts had been accessed. Police have identified a Chinese developer who previously worked for the company as a suspect.