President Lee Jae Myung spoke by phone for the first time with Romanian President Nicusor Dan on Thursday and discussed ways to boost cooperation in the defense industry, nuclear energy and other areas, Lee's office said.

Lee said it is meaningful that South Korea's exports of the Shingung surface-to-air missile system and K9 self-propelled howitzers to Romania have contributed to strengthening Romania's defense capabilities, voicing hopes that South Korean companies will continue to play a role in that regard, presidential spokesperson Kim Nam-joon said in a written briefing.

Lee asked for Romania's continued interest in allowing Korean companies to take part in its upcoming nuclear power projects.

Dan, in turn, lauded the technological strength and reliability of South Korea's defense industry and expressed hope that the two countries will work together to further enhance defense cooperation.

The two leaders also agreed to continue exploring ways for cooperation in port and infrastructure development, as well as for people-to-people exchanges and cultural cooperation.