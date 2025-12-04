South Korea will provide a total of $1.5 million worth of humanitarian aid to Vietnam, Thailand and Sri Lanka to support recovery efforts following deadly floods and landslides that struck the three countries, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

The government will provide $500,000 to each country to help restore the affected areas and support local residents' early return to their daily lives, the ministry said in a release.

The floods struck the three South and Southeast Asian countries late last month, killing more than 1,300 people and destroying homes, roads and crops across the regions.