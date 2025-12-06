Low-quality AI-generated videos from South Korean YouTube channels have amassed over 8.4 billion total views, a new study found Thursday, making them the highest-viewed worldwide.

The report, titled “AI Slop Report: The Global Rise of Low-Quality AI Videos” by California-based online content creation platform Kapwing, analyzed the top 100 trending YouTube channels in every country to gauge how widespread AI slop has become worldwide.

AI slop is defined by Oxford University Press as “low-quality, inauthentic or inaccurate” content that is distributed “in an indiscriminate or intrusive way.”

South Korea’s 11 trending AI slop channels have garnered far more views than any other country.

Among them, Three Minutes Wisdom alone accounted for nearly one-quarter of the total view count, recording 2.02 billion views. It had the second-highest view count of any trending slop channel worldwide, following India’s Bandar Apna Dost with 2.07 billion views.

The channel’s 140 videos typically feature photorealistic footage of wild animals being defeated by cute pets. The report noted that the URL in its bio appears to be an affiliate link to Coupang, South Korea’s largest online retailer.

Pakistan followed South Korea with 5.34 billion views, trailed by the United States with 3.39 billion and Egypt with 3.24 billion.

The most-subscribed AI slop channel was the US-based Cuentos Fascinantes (Fascinating Tales), with 5.95 million subscribers. South Korea’s White Dog Catsss ranked 10th with 3.59 million subscribers.

Among the highest-earning AI slop YouTube channels, four South Korean channels placed in the global top 10. Three Minutes Wisdom ranked second with an estimated annual ad revenue of about $4.04 million. Fantastic Beasts followed in fourth place at $3.93 million, Healing Animal Energy in sixth at $3.29 million, and Musician Park in 10th at $2.18 million.