Historic Tapgol Park declared alcohol-free zone

진행자: 홍유, Chelsea Proctor

기사요약: 종로구가 역사적 가치 보존과 무질서 행위 방지를 위해 탑골공원을 금주 구역으로 지정하고, 문화재 보호 대책도 마련하기로 했다.

[1] Tapgol Park in central Seoul, known as the first modern park in the country, has been designated as a no-drinking zone as part of district officials' efforts to preserve the prominent historic site.

preserve: 보존하다

prominent: 두드러진

[2] The Jongno District Office said Monday that drinking alcoholic beverages or possessing an open bottle of such drink have been banned inside the park, having taken effect Oct. 20. The grace period for the new policy extends to March 2026. Violators face an administrative fine of 100,000 won ($68) starting April 1.

possess: 소유하다

grace period: 유예기간

[3] Jongno-gu, populated by 137,449 people as of October, is widely regarded as a central region of the South Korean capital for housing headquarters of several prominent government organizations, along with sites of historical and cultural heritage. This includes Tapgol Park, formerly called Pagoda Park, which was built during the fleeting years of the Joseon era, in the Korean Empire.

be regarded as: ~로 여겨지다

fleeting: 잠깜의

[4] It holds a particular significance in the country's history as the epicenter for the March First Movement in 1919 for Korea's independence from Japan, as the declaration of independence was read in the Tapgol Park.

significance: 중요성

epicenter: (사건의) 중심지

