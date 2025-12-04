Hyundai Motor Group Fosters Collaboration with Hydrogen Industry Leaders at Hydrogen Council Global CEO Summit

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) co-hosted the Hydrogen Council Global CEO Summit from December 2 to 4 in Seoul, Korea, bringing together about 200 global leaders and policymakers to set the strategic direction for the global hydrogen industry and accelerate its transition.

The Hydrogen Council, the world's only CEO-led global hydrogen initiative, unites leading companies across energy, chemicals and automotive sectors. Under its leadership, the Hydrogen Council Global CEO Summit serves as a platform to share long-term visions for hydrogen and explore new pathways for collaboration and clean energy transition.

"Hydrogen is not only a climate solution but a cornerstone for energy security and industrial competitiveness," said Jaehoon Chang, Vice Chair of Hyundai Motor Group and Co-Chair of the Hydrogen Council. "This CEO Summit underscored a decisive shift for the hydrogen industry, moving beyond ambition to action as leaders aligned on practical steps to unlock demand, scale infrastructure and accelerate global collaboration. The message from Seoul is clear: with solid policy support and strong public-private collaboration, the industry will deliver real impact," he added.

Key Summit Announcements

The Hydrogen Council Global CEO Summit, held under the theme "Hydrogen 2030: Lead. Build. Deliver.", fostered collaboration among industries, governments and international organizations to accelerate the growth of the hydrogen ecosystem.

Key outcomes include:

As Co-Chair of the Hydrogen Council, Hyundai Motor Group reinforced its leadership in advancing the clean energy transition by showcasing Korea's hydrogen ecosystem.

