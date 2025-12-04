Hyundai Motor Group has reshuffled top leadership in key markets, including Korea, China and India, as it seeks to strengthen sales and better navigate global uncertainties.

According to industry sources Thursday, Kim Seung-chan, head of Hyundai’s domestic sales division, has been promoted to executive vice president and appointed chief of the domestic business division. Kim, a veteran sales strategist with extensive field experience, is now tasked with boosting Hyundai’s market share and improving profitability as concerns grow over sluggish domestic demand.

For the premium Genesis brand, Lee Si-hyuk has been named its new head, rising to senior vice president and division chief. Lee has held key posts since 2019, including overseeing Genesis product planning, global electrification strategy and planning and product operations for Hyundai’s North American unit. Leveraging his expertise in the brand’s early development and the North American market, Lee is expected to strengthen Genesis’ global presence.

Hyundai has upgraded its India operations to a separate business unit, splitting it from the former India-Middle East-North Africa region to accelerate decision-making and reinforce India’s role as a key growth market. Tarun Garg, currently the unit’s chief operating officer, will lead the Indian operations as president, while Park Dong-hwi, newly promoted to senior vice president, will succeed him as COO.

In addition, Hyundai Motor Co. Australia CEO Donald Romano has been appointed head of the Asia-Pacific region, while Tarek Mossad, who oversees business planning and strategy for the India-Middle East operations, will lead the newly restructured Middle East-North African operations.

Unlike Hyundai Motor — which tapped Li Fenggang as the first local CEO and general manager of Beijing Hyundai in its 23-year partnership with BAIC Group — Kia has named Chung Duk-hwa, head of sales in China, as president and general manager of its Chinese joint venture, Jiangsu Yueda Kia Motors.