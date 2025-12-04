Babymonster generated 100 million views with the music video for “Psycho” as of Wednesday, said label YG Entertainment.

It is the group’s 15th video to achieve the feat, reaching the milestone in 14 days.

“Psycho” is a B-side track from Babymonster's second EP “We Go Up.” The visuals unveiled on Nov. 19 claimed the top spot on YouTube’s most-watched videos within 24 hours of its release, and stayed atop its trending music video worldwide chart for three days.

The group of seven announced via a teaser post on Facebook Thursday that it will upload a performance video for the song on Saturday.

Earlier this week, the seven members visited Tokyo on their fan concert tour of Asia and will head to Kobe, Japan, for another pair of shows this coming weekend. The tour will continue in Bangkok and Taipei next year.