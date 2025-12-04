Rose of Blackpink ruled Spotify with her Bruno Mars collaboration, “APT.,” according to the platform on Thursday.

Spotify's Wrapped 2025 — based on data compiled over the year — illustrated the single’s dominance worldwide.

“APT.” was the most-streamed K-pop track globally and the third most-played overall, behind only Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' collab “Die With A Smile” and Billie Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather.”

This made her the fourth most-streamed K-pop artist globally, after BTS, Stray Kids and bandmate Jennie. According to a local media outlet, citing a local tally, she generated over 14.8 billion streams from January to October this year.

In the meantime, Blackpink held three shows in Singapore last week, performing in front of 150,000 fans in total, for its “Deadline” tour.