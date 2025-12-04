Jennie of Blackpink received another token of acknowledgement for her solo music.

Her first solo album “Ruby” was included in Rolling Stone magazine's “The 100 Best Albums of 2025." The list was published Wednesday in the US, with the album ranking No. 29, the highest spot for a K-pop artist.

“The quick-moving ‘Ruby’ leans heavily into the ideas that dominated R&B-leaning pop in the 2000s and ’10s, sometimes updating them in intriguing fashion,” wrote the magazine, touting her “impressive ability to command the center of candy-coated pop-R&B,” and comparing her to Rihanna.

The 15-track set was the only album from a K-pop solo artist to make Spotify’s year-end “Best Pop Albums of 2025.” The LP debuted on Billboard 200 at No. 7 and had three tracks on its Hot 100 chart in the same frame, a first for a K-pop female solo artist.