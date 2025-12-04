A matchmaking website in Brazil promoting dating with Korean men has come under fire for sexually exploiting female Hallyu fans, news reports said Thursday.

Under the Portuguese phrase “Relive the magic of K-dramas with oppa,” the website displays photos that seem to depict Korean men and women touring popular sites in Seoul together. Korean words meaning “love,” “memory,” and “dream” are placed along one side of the webpage.

The website says it offers various services for Brazilian women who enjoy Korean culture, especially K-pop, K-dramas and films, featuring photos of a man described as “oppa Rick." Among the services offered are dining with a Korean man at a Korean restaurant and visiting city landmarks together, during which they can request the men to recite famous lines from popular dramas.

“Oppa” is a Korean term that literally means “older brother,” but it widely appears in Korean dramas as the way Korean women address men in their social circle who are older than them — including, often, a romantic partner.

The Korean Consulate General in Sao Paulo recently issued a warning about the website, saying it had identified victims of sexual exploitation linked to the platform.

While the consulate has not disclosed the specific forms of exploitation, the case is believed to involve romance scams, sexual misconduct in the guise of dating, and demands for money.

The consulate, now working with local authorities to investigate those behind the website, issued notices on its social media accounts warning Hallyu fans across Brazil and calling on victims to report their cases.

Kim In-ho, consular officer for police affairs, said, “We are doing our utmost not only to protect Korean nationals in Brazil but also to safeguard the rights of anyone who could be harmed by those who unlawfully exploit Korea’s image or culture. We will respond firmly to any acts that undermine the cultural values of Korea.”