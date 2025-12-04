Daewoo E&C evolves into full-fledged developer, eyes 75% of projects outside Korea by next decade

Architecture and music — one grounded in space, the other in sound — reveal surprising parallels through the insights of architect Hong Tae-sun, who explored their mutual roots in creativity at the eighth edition of the Global Biz Forum hosted by The Korea Herald and Herald Business.

The Wednesday session, titled "BIG: Designing the Future," was held at the Prugio Summit Gallery in Gangnam, southern Seoul.

“Both music and architecture involve the layering of multiple elements to create depth,” explained Hong, design director at YKH Associates and a fellow of the American Institute of Architects. “The overall structure of a musical composition and that of a building both reflect the rhythm of life built on a foundation of harmonious proportion and balance.”

He also shed light on their shared relationship with time. “Music unfolds moment by moment, just as architecture reveals itself as we move through space,” he noted, adding that both disciplines demand fluency in interpreting symbolic languages.

“Just as musicians begin with reading sheet music, architects must first understand drawings, elevations, plans and sections."

The shared elements of music and architecture take form in projects across the country, where his designs embody qualities such as void, scale, surprise, repetition, rhythm, circulation, sensuality and proportion.

Among his projects are the Audeum Audio Museum in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, the Gyeonghui-dang mixed-use complex in Jongno-gu, Seoul, the Lotte Premium Outlet in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, and the Hillmaru Country Club & Golf Hotel in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province.

Following Hong’s presentation, Lee Kang-seok, chief external cooperation officer at Daewoo Engineering & Construction, outlined the company’s strategic global vision, now being carried forward by Chair Jung Won-ju through bold expansion into overseas markets.

For instance, Lee noted that Daewoo will take the lead in constructing two new reactor units at the Dukovany Nuclear Power Plant in the Czech Republic as part of a consortium led by Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power with Kepco Engineering & Construction, Kepco Nuclear Fuel, Kepco Plant Service & Engineering and Doosan Enerbility.

“Chair Jung also made an official visit to Indonesia in May to explore new town development opportunities,” he said. “Based on years of prior study, we are now planning to carry out development projects there through 2031.”

“We’re actively expanding into the US as well, with a premium residential project underway in Texas,” he added. “Daewoo is now operating as a full-scale developer, overseeing the entire process from land acquisition to sales and post-completion management.”

Lee went on to highlight how Daewoo aims to leverage its construction expertise in tandem with the global appeal of Korean culture, tapping into K-pop, beauty and food to drive expansion in fast-growing markets such as Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia.

“As of 2024, roughly 75 percent of our projects are based in Korea, with 25 percent overseas. By 2035, we aim to flip that ratio so that 75 percent of our business comes from international markets,” he said.