The UN Command stressed Thursday the armistice agreement remains a "binding framework" governing access to the Demilitarized Zone, following Unification Minister Chung Dong-young's revelation that a presidential official was recently denied entry to the area separating the two Koreas.

Speaking in a legislative public hearing on Wednesday, Chung, South Korea's point man on inter-Korean affairs, said a senior presidential security official was recently rejected access to a war remains excavation site at White Horse Ridge in the DMZ.

Mentioning a similar case in 2019, in which a former unification minister was denied access to the civilian village of Daeseongdong inside the DMZ, Chung said the government recognizes such issues as problems that can "no longer be overlooked."

"The armistice agreement remains a binding framework governing both civilian and military access to armistice-administered areas, including the Demilitarized Zone," the US-led UNC said in a statement underscoring the role of the agreement that ended the 1950-53 Korean War.

The UNC did not elaborate on the recent case Chung mentioned but said it reviews all requests for access through "established protocols" to ensure safety, compliance and regional stability as the enforcing authority of the armistice.

It still stressed the need for close consultation with Seoul.

"We encourage close consultation with the Republic of Korea government on any measures affecting these areas and remain committed to coordinated peace-building efforts in support of our shared security objectives," the UNC said, referring to the South by its formal name.

The DMZ, which stretches about 250 kilometers in length and 4 km in width, has served as a buffer between the two Koreas since the end of the Korean War. (Yonhap)