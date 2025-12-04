Police on Thursday released the identity and mug shots of a man arrested on charges of murder and abandoning the body of a woman who had been missing for weeks before being found dead.

The mug shots of Kim Young-woo, 54, were made public by the Chungbuk Provincial Police and will be posted on the agency's website for 30 days.

Kim is accused of fatally stabbing the 50-something victim, a former girlfriend, over 10 times on Oct. 14 and abandoning her body the next day at a waste disposal facility in Eumseong County, North Chungcheong Province, about 105 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

He allegedly committed the crime after learning the victim was meeting another man.

Police discovered the victim's body last Thursday after Kim confessed to the crime.

Police reportedly decided to disclose Kim's personal information in consideration of the brutality of his crime and the opinions of the victim's family. (Yonhap)