US President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday posted on the Federal Register a notice on the implementation of a South Korea-US trade and investment deal, including a reduced tariff rate of 15 percent on Korean autos retroactive to Nov. 1.

The Office of the US Trade Representative and the Department of Commerce posted the document to implement certain tariff-related elements of the US-Korea Strategic Trade and Investment Deal ahead of its official publication date set for Thursday.

The notice came after South Korea's National Assembly tabled a special bill on Nov. 26 to support Seoul's pledge to invest $350 billion in the United States as part of the trade deal with the country. (Yonhap)